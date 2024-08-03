Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $17.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 113.84% from the stock’s current price.

TDOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.44.

Shares of TDOC opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.94. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $440,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,388 shares of company stock worth $178,225 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

