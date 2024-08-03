Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.57.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $410.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,637,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 58.3% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 80.0% in the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.