Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Position Boosted by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 115.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,255,408,000 after purchasing an additional 96,711 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 12.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,409,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,223,424,000 after acquiring an additional 581,312 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $622,494,000 after acquiring an additional 52,533 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 734,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $183,256,000 after acquiring an additional 39,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $118,665,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX opened at $237.13 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $257.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.46.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.57.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

