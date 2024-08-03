Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Teleflex has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Teleflex to earn $15.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

TFX stock opened at $237.13 on Friday. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $257.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.46.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Teleflex from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.57.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

