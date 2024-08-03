Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $195.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s FY2026 earnings at $12.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $202.00 to $196.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.42.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $164.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $108.60 and a twelve month high of $192.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.47.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ralph Lauren news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,001,000 after purchasing an additional 487,882 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15,903.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,266,000 after buying an additional 446,097 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,513,000 after buying an additional 331,413 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $61,022,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10,207.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,061,000 after acquiring an additional 322,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

