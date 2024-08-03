Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.56% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of AKA stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. a.k.a. Brands has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $33.73.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $116.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.39 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

