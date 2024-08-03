Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W raised Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Tenable alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TENB

Tenable Stock Performance

Tenable stock opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.02 and a beta of 0.86. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $212,279.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,817,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $212,279.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,817,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yoran Amit 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,132 shares of company stock worth $2,957,983 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.