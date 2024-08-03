Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Lowered to $53.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $57.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Baird R W raised Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

TENB opened at $41.77 on Thursday. Tenable has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $53.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yoran Amit 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Yoran Amit 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $97,103.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,132 shares of company stock worth $2,957,983 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at $1,404,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Tenable by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tenable by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 801,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,906,000 after purchasing an additional 48,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

