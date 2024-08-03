Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Lowered to $53.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.89% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $41.77 on Thursday. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $1,908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,484,628.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Yoran Amit 70,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $1,908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,484,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,983. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Tenable by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

