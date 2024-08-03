Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $72.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Terex from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Terex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Terex in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.92.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average of $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.57. Terex has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $68.08.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,606,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,429,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 176,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 353,844 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 356.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 161,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Terex by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,926,000 after purchasing an additional 155,706 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

