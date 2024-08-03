Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.74

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.74 and last traded at $69.61, with a volume of 11690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average is $60.83.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 337.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 123.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 80.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

