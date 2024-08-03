Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTEK. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $230.00 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $143.35 and a twelve month high of $234.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.27.

Shares of Tetra Tech are scheduled to split on Monday, September 9th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 31st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, September 6th.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

In other Tetra Tech news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

