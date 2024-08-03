Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $18.02.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,719 shares of company stock worth $9,353,736. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.