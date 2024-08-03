The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Price Target to $38.00

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INFA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Informatica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.92.

Informatica Stock Performance

NYSE:INFA opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.93. Informatica has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,190.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Informatica had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $388.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.97 million. Analysts forecast that Informatica will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Informatica

In related news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,547,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Informatica news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares in the company, valued at $14,547,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,817,638.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 437,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,324,466.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,124. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Informatica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFA. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Informatica by 439.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,554,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,006,000 after buying an additional 1,266,265 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Informatica by 20.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica in the second quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Informatica Company Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

