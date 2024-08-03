The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $29.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s previous close.

BRX has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

BRX opened at $25.37 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,311,000 after acquiring an additional 89,445 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,964,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 40,675 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

