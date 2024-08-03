The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 51.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Timken Price Performance

TKR opened at $81.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Timken had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.91.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

