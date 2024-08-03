Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Theravance Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 million. On average, analysts expect Theravance Biopharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Theravance Biopharma Stock Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ TBPH opened at $9.64 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $468.82 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.
Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.
In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.
