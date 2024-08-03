Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Thomson Reuters updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $157.43 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $176.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.40.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.82.

Get Our Latest Report on TRI

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.