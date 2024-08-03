Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 1,841 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $253,196,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 16,173.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,855,000 after buying an additional 782,962 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $125,686,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $48,865,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 268,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,472,000 after acquiring an additional 159,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,887 shares of company stock valued at $8,722,999 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC opened at $164.31 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $303.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.19.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

