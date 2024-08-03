Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 3,996 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Corning by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,878 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Corning by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $296,054,000 after purchasing an additional 146,807 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $247,721,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Corning by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,179,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $218,609,000 after purchasing an additional 105,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $38.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.23.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

