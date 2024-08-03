Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 43,016 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 518.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,423 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,658,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Alcoa by 29.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,067,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,869,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 202.2% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 997,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alcoa by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,478,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,958,000 after purchasing an additional 444,393 shares during the period.

Alcoa Stock Down 6.4 %

NYSE AA opened at $29.47 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

