Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 8,224 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 102.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 43,700.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $77.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day moving average is $82.86. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $29,119.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,155.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.21.

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

