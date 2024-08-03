Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 8,224 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BCFree Report) by 102.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 347.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 43,700.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $77.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day moving average is $82.86. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $29,119.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,155.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.21.

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

