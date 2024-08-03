Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 833 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,139,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,528 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE MOH opened at $350.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $282.96 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.09.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

