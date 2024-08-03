Tidal Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $114.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.81 and a 200 day moving average of $107.98. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $115.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

