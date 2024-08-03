Tidal Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 12,732 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,732 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,223,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,819,000 after purchasing an additional 243,553 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 36.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 2.4 %

Toll Brothers stock opened at $135.05 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $146.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.92.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

