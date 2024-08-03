Tidal Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 20,287 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Carvana by 1.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $8,285,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Carvana by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,406.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,407 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,406.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $9,407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,917,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,942,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,537,096 shares of company stock worth $307,151,139 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Performance

Carvana stock opened at $137.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $154.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.17.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

