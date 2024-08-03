Tidal Investments LLC Buys 7,027 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWXT. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 11,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,684,000 after acquiring an additional 827,523 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,106,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,222,000 after buying an additional 216,525 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 358,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,759,000 after buying an additional 177,030 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 330,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,364,000 after buying an additional 96,629 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

BWXT stock opened at $94.36 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.15 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average of $93.25.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

