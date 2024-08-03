Tidal Investments LLC Decreases Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,459 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Robert Half by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Robert Half by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robert Half by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $82,017.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,746.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $82,017.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,746.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RHI opened at $63.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.09. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.86.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

