Tidal Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,738 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in EQT by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after buying an additional 11,993,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in EQT by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,883,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $737,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,885,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,802 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in EQT by 4,680.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,868,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,034 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth $75,387,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Trading Down 6.0 %

EQT stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. EQT Co. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $45.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Insider Activity

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

