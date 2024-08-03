Tidal Investments LLC Grows Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN opened at $168.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.48. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $179.76.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRMN. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

