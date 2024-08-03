Tidal Investments LLC Grows Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 256.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the first quarter worth about $3,730,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 210.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Assurant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Assurant by 305.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.60.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total value of $1,181,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total value of $1,181,612.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Trading Down 0.7 %

Assurant stock opened at $173.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.46. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.15 and a 52-week high of $189.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.