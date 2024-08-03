Tidal Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Lantheus by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $97.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.68. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNTH. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lantheus

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary J. Pruden sold 12,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,799 shares of company stock worth $3,769,262 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.