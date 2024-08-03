Tidal Investments LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 136.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,475 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,651,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $720,155,000 after buying an additional 275,160 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,933,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,490,000 after buying an additional 2,149,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,307,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,645,000 after buying an additional 132,939 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,622,000 after buying an additional 86,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 16.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,258,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,817,000 after purchasing an additional 176,103 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $42.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.61. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). Rambus had a net margin of 48.31% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $307,985.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,432.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

