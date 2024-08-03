Tidal Investments LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 202.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $172.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.42 and a 12-month high of $188.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.69.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.29.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

