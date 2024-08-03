Tidal Investments LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 33.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,901,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $205.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.22. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $147.62 and a 12-month high of $225.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 34.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FERG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

