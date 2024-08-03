Tidal Investments LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 188.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

Insider Activity

In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $110.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $114.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.92.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

