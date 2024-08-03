Tidal Investments LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 162.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Saia by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,275,000 after acquiring an additional 519,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,117,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Saia by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 663,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,655,000 after purchasing an additional 230,058 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 211,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,759,000 after purchasing an additional 84,046 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 115,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,685,000 after buying an additional 65,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $383.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $448.81 and its 200-day moving average is $491.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.72. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.26 and a 1-year high of $628.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Saia from $501.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAIA

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.