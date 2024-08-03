Tidal Investments LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,138 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,326,000 after purchasing an additional 493,427 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,685,000 after purchasing an additional 64,781 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,552,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,367,000 after buying an additional 258,733 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,077,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,710,000 after buying an additional 198,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,021,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,898,000 after buying an additional 143,293 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

SM Energy Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 4.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

