Tidal Investments LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 372.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,972 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,944.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,062,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after buying an additional 1,961,513 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Ciena by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Down 6.2 %

Ciena stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $63,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $63,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,832 shares of company stock valued at $769,636. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

