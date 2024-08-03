Tidal Investments LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 618.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,213,000 after acquiring an additional 519,316 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 648.1% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,987,000 after purchasing an additional 503,586 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $45,911,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1,954.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 352,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,041,000 after buying an additional 335,291 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in PVH by 711.4% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,705,000 after buying an additional 299,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PVH. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PVH from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PVH in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of PVH opened at $94.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $141.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.07 and its 200-day moving average is $117.53.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

