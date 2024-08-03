Tidal Investments LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,557 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $30.79. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

