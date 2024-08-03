Tidal Investments LLC Increases Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $460,431,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755,553 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,313,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,029,000 after buying an additional 3,109,028 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE VICI opened at $31.50 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $32.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VICI

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.