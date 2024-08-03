Tidal Investments LLC Increases Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 228.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Brink’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 2,362.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 34,444 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCO opened at $102.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $64.15 and a one year high of $113.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.47.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

