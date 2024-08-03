Tidal Investments LLC Increases Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 292.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,204 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 1,788.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $22.44.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mattel news, insider Steve Totzke sold 23,662 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $446,975.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Totzke sold 23,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $446,975.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

