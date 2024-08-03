Tidal Investments LLC Increases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWKS. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $930,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 634,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,723,000 after acquiring an additional 151,587 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SWKS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.75. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

