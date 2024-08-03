Tidal Investments LLC Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter worth $2,634,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Post during the first quarter worth $605,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Post during the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $158,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,225.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $158,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,762,225.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $424,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,456.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,320. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Post presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Post stock opened at $113.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.83. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $114.28.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

