Tidal Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 604,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. Tidal Investments LLC owned 0.80% of Blade Air Mobility at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 53.8% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,136,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 747,743 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 283,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 119,410 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 49.7% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 268,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 89,353 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 402,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDE opened at $2.88 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26.

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.45 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amir Cohen sold 11,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $33,574.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,340.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

