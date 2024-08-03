Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 10,039 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in LKQ by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in LKQ by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 54.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,281,923.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,084 shares of company stock worth $521,096. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

LKQ Stock Down 0.1 %

LKQ stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. LKQ’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

