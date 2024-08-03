Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 1,695 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $61.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.82. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.85. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,739,572.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,447.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

