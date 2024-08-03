Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 4,183 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $627,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $122,144,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $975,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 542,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,245,000 after buying an additional 67,806 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter worth $1,903,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.58.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $74.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.57. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

